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Previous
Photo 844
lunch view
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Photo Details
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Album
365 - and 2019/2020/2021 work shots - and 2020/2021 Covid-19 - and work 2022/2023/2024
Camera
VLUU SH100, SAMSUNG SH100
Taken
15th July 2026 1:18pm
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lake
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digger
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fenders
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genders
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floating platform
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