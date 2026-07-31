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shield bug :-) by anniesue
Photo 846

shield bug :-)

I was taking photos of the five poppy heads yesterday, and then when I got the pics onto the PC, I saw there was this bug there.

He was still there this morning :-)
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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