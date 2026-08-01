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Previous
Photo 847
bonus horse
there were at least two in the exhibition.
I'm sometimes reticent about posting people's copyrighted artworks.
[For the first time they had unframed originals in "print storage racks" for people who want something to take away, as opposed to leaving it in situ until collecting day.]
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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365 - and 2019/2020/2021 work shots - and 2020/2021 Covid-19 - and work 2022/2023/2024
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SM-A047F
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1st August 2026 1:46pm
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