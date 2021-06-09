Sign up
Photo 575
when you don't really look at your photos ...
you miss that you've taken this
9th June 2021
9th Jun 21
Annie-Sue
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Other things
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
9th June 2021 3:39pm
grass
summer
sheep
