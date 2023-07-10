Previous
I ordered a cookie by anniesue
I ordered a cookie

it was described as "Rainbow buttons", which I assumed were Rainbow Drops, but they were fake Smarties. Anyway, Inadvertent Ukraine happened.
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Annie-Sue

Peter ace
Nicely captured Annie-Sue:)
July 10th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Fake Smarties? What ever next..... fake Marathons, Opal Fruits or Spangles??!!!
July 10th, 2023  
