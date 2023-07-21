Sign up
Previous
Photo 732
new gooseberry bushes
the long plan!
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
2
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
5157
photos
51
followers
17
following
200% complete
725
726
727
728
729
730
731
732
940
583
941
942
434
130
732
943
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Other things
DSC-WX350
DSC-WX350
Taken
21st July 2023 7:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
View
View
Tags
compost
,
leaf
,
pots
Peter
ace
Its only a matter of time Annie-Sue hopefully it will all develop next year:)
July 21st, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
@pcoulson
I've had success with pruned branches - a number of friends have bushes now - so trying this way for a change :-)
July 21st, 2023
