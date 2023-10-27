Previous
Pride of Cumbria II by anniesue
Photo 764

Pride of Cumbria II

G-NHAE
While sadly there was a medical emergency, visitors with medical knowledge stepped forward, and the ambulance, air ambulance and police arrived - as did the Lake Wardens (prior) with oxygen.
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Annie-Sue

Peter ace
Hope all went well for the patient Annie-Sue not nice to be needed yet you have captured the helicopter perfectly in the frame:)
October 27th, 2023  
