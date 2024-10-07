Sign up
Previous
Photo 889
trying on shoes
as they were only £15, it was obvious there was something wrong with them. The left one was really narrow - didn't try the right one on. Back on the shelf for some skinny-footed bargain-getter.
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
1
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6275
photos
60
followers
22
following
243% complete
882
883
884
885
886
887
888
889
650
1230
887
888
571
1231
889
202
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Other things
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
7th October 2024 1:39pm
Tags
shoes
,
boots
Dorothy
ace
Oh yes!
October 7th, 2024
