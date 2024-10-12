Sign up
Photo 892
someone's nibbles
was going to have to say "this isn't one with white spots" - but then found one with the remains of the caul - but the bite marks show up bigger (the whole things a bit red: I was fiddling with the white balance)
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Other things
Taken
12th October 2024 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
mushroom
,
toadstool
,
fungus
,
fungi
