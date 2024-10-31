Previous
uneatable edible letters by anniesue
Photo 901

uneatable edible letters

I ate mine - and in such a small quantity, it can't have hurt - but I did throw them away after "spooks" because they were Marginally out of date :-)
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
246% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter ace
Interesting subject nicely captured Annie-Sue:)
October 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise