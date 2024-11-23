Previous
tight squeeze by anniesue
tight squeeze

23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Great leading lines and title! Is this where you live, Annie-Sue?
November 23rd, 2024  
Breathe in!!
November 23rd, 2024  
@bjywamer It is my village :-) There's a nice little loop walk along a lane and then along the river and back via the chocolate shop - if the weather permits and I haven't done anything else :-)
November 23rd, 2024  
@casablanca I think the one's up on the pavement - but whether it's got a wristband (or indeed, wrists!) who knows???
November 23rd, 2024  
