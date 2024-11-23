Sign up
Previous
Photo 915
tight squeeze
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
4
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6425
photos
59
followers
22
following
908
909
910
911
912
913
914
915
1264
914
583
247
1265
1092
915
1266
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Other things
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
23rd November 2024 3:42pm
Public
road
,
village
,
dusk
,
buses
Barb
ace
Great leading lines and title! Is this where you live, Annie-Sue?
November 23rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Breathe in!!
November 23rd, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@bjywamer
It is my village :-) There's a nice little loop walk along a lane and then along the river and back via the chocolate shop - if the weather permits and I haven't done anything else :-)
November 23rd, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
@casablanca
I think the one's up on the pavement - but whether it's got a wristband (or indeed, wrists!) who knows???
November 23rd, 2024
