Previous
pondering time by anniesue
Photo 916

pondering time

it's my big camera - I thought it was on "landscape" - why isn't there front to back focus?
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
250% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact