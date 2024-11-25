Sign up
Photo 916
pondering time
it's my big camera - I thought it was on "landscape" - why isn't there front to back focus?
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Album
Other things
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
25th November 2024 3:19pm
Tags
wall
,
hills
