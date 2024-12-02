Sign up
Photo 921
there are at least two tups in
and the flock in on the third cycle - yellow first, green next, red now
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. From Cumbria,...
Tags
sheep
