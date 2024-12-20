Sign up
Photo 934
reassuring
I'm moving photos from albums to boxes - much more space efficient - though in time, I shall throw/digitise all my prints.
Anyhow, looking through a fungus photography course [date unspecified], I thought "did I ... surely I did ... ah! there! small creature." I've been doing this for decades!
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Beverley
ace
I see him…brill
December 20th, 2024
