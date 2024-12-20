Previous
reassuring by anniesue
Photo 934

reassuring

I'm moving photos from albums to boxes - much more space efficient - though in time, I shall throw/digitise all my prints.

Anyhow, looking through a fungus photography course [date unspecified], I thought "did I ... surely I did ... ah! there! small creature." I've been doing this for decades!
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
255% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
I see him…brill
December 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact