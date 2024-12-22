Sign up
Previous
Photo 936
because I am entirely mad
I dressed up my water bottle in a Christmas jumper, a chocolate-orange cover - and a coffee pod angel
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
1
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Tags
why?
JackieR
ace
You're mad?? I thought you were one of the saner ones here!
December 22nd, 2024
