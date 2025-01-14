Sign up
Photo 949
had to use up some pastry
so made some mince pies - and therefore had to test one, despite this afternoon's goodies ... AND they are the nicest I've made this year. It's all most peculiar, and there's no accounting for it.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
942
943
944
945
946
947
948
949
1313
948
1314
289
949
1315
595
290
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Other things
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
14th January 2025 7:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mincepie
Beverley
ace
Ooo delicious…lovely plate
January 14th, 2025
JackieR
ace
It looks so lonely, so needs to be scoffed!
January 14th, 2025
Barb
ace
That looks SO delicious! I want one!! LOL
January 14th, 2025
