had to use up some pastry by anniesue
so made some mince pies - and therefore had to test one, despite this afternoon's goodies ... AND they are the nicest I've made this year. It's all most peculiar, and there's no accounting for it.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Annie-Sue

Beverley ace
Ooo delicious…lovely plate
January 14th, 2025  
JackieR ace
It looks so lonely, so needs to be scoffed!
January 14th, 2025  
Barb ace
That looks SO delicious! I want one!! LOL
January 14th, 2025  
