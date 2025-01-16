Previous
five flavours:four colours by anniesue
Photo 950

five flavours:four colours

could be lucky - or get a nasty surprise - I've never heard of coffee fudge before!
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
260% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Sounds good to me! I had some mocha fudge this Christmas season that was a gift from our oldest son's girlfriend. Her mom makes and sells it and it was delicious!
January 16th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
mocha doesn't sound as stark as plain coffee!
January 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact