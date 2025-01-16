Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 950
five flavours:four colours
could be lucky - or get a nasty surprise - I've never heard of coffee fudge before!
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6604
photos
65
followers
30
following
260% complete
View this month »
943
944
945
946
947
948
949
950
Latest from all albums
1315
595
290
291
1316
518
1317
950
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Other things
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
16th January 2025 4:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fudge
Barb
ace
Sounds good to me! I had some mocha fudge this Christmas season that was a gift from our oldest son's girlfriend. Her mom makes and sells it and it was delicious!
January 16th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
mocha doesn't sound as stark as plain coffee!
January 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close