sea change

the world of model railways seems to be moving on ... there were stands where it was all about trains - and stands where the trains seemed somewhat secondary to the display.



This one had a long list of things to spot - and the detail was amazing - but it was the setting, rather than the engines and rolling stock.



Here uou can see Winston Churchill, a hedgehog, a goat, a fox (2) and some squirrels (only just spotted these at home)