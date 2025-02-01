Sign up
Photo 957
sea change
the world of model railways seems to be moving on ... there were stands where it was all about trains - and stands where the trains seemed somewhat secondary to the display.
This one had a long list of things to spot - and the detail was amazing - but it was the setting, rather than the engines and rolling stock.
Here uou can see Winston Churchill, a hedgehog, a goat, a fox (2) and some squirrels (only just spotted these at home)
1st February 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
harbour
model railway
narayani
ace
Couldn’t see the goat and only one fox
February 1st, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
I think there are two goats - between the sheds near the track, one is white. There is one fox on the wall near that and one on the other wall on the other side of the tracks :-)
February 1st, 2025
narayani
ace
How did I miss the goats?
February 1st, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
we couldn't see Winston Churchill for ages - and we were there! ;-)
February 1st, 2025
