Photo 958
Then I was getting rid of a book called ...
A Murmuration of Starlings: the Collective Nouns of Animals and Birds - and I thought "could it? will it?"
Well it did.
PS the collective noun for snakes is Bed, Den or Knot
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
Annie-Sue
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Other things
SM-A047F
4th February 2025 1:46pm
snake
grass snakes
yofts
credit to steve palin
Casablanca
Well spotted!
February 4th, 2025
