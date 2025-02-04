Previous
Then I was getting rid of a book called ... by anniesue
Photo 958

Then I was getting rid of a book called ...

A Murmuration of Starlings: the Collective Nouns of Animals and Birds - and I thought "could it? will it?"
Well it did.
PS the collective noun for snakes is Bed, Den or Knot
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
262% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Well spotted!
February 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact