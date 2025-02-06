Sign up
Previous
Photo 960
this is one of the Langdale Pikes
which [drum roll] changes shape when you are in a different place!!
Now I must go to look for the shot which I thought "this could do well in black and white." I've already been through my photos twice - and I'm not actually certain which one it was. Tricky!
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
2
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
From Cumbria,...
6688
photos
65
followers
30
following
263% complete
960
Tags
volcano
,
langdale
,
pike
Beverley
ace
Super photo…
February 6th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@beverley365
ta - I think [breaks off in amazement - there is another hill peeking up to the right - didn't see that before!] I did what I could!
February 6th, 2025
