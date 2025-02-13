Sign up
Photo 961
Annotated mess
Small white arrow is what I think Casablanca identified as a snake. It isn't, it is a dungaree strap clip.
Bigger white arrow is the other dungaree strap clip.
Pink highlight blob is snake ring.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
Annie-Sue
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Other things
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
12th February 2025 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snake
yofts
Annie-Sue
February 13th, 2025
