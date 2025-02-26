Previous
blue snake lounging by anniesue
blue snake lounging

also a wooden snake at Brantwood

and then this Ladybird cotton reel snake came up in my FB feed - must check if I've still got the book myself :-)
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
From Cumbria,...
Great collage each image beautifully captured and presented Annie-Sue:)
February 26th, 2025  
Oh how helpful of them!
February 26th, 2025  
@casablanca first one - the wooden panel - I had to look twice - I thought surely I can't be this lucky - and then the cherry on top - so to speak ;-)
February 26th, 2025  
