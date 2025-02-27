disaster averted

this little git [not my friend Sheila!] ran up to me - I thought he had been a pet lamb and wanted a stroke/a treat - fortunately, at some point I realised his intentions were more hostile.



Took him by the horn and walked through the field. Twice gave him the opportunity to be released - he just backed away to get a good run-up - if he had butted me, I would have been knocked over.



At the far edge of the field Sheila found a branch to fend him off, while we crossed a little bridge - he could have too, but fortunately didn't!



I'd have been in difficulties it he'd been a bigger breed - or one without horns - or started his attack from behind. Can't remember how far into the field we had got. I suppose I can be grateful that Sheila didn't start across the field first.