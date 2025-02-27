Previous
disaster averted by anniesue
Photo 966

disaster averted

this little git [not my friend Sheila!] ran up to me - I thought he had been a pet lamb and wanted a stroke/a treat - fortunately, at some point I realised his intentions were more hostile.

Took him by the horn and walked through the field. Twice gave him the opportunity to be released - he just backed away to get a good run-up - if he had butted me, I would have been knocked over.

At the far edge of the field Sheila found a branch to fend him off, while we crossed a little bridge - he could have too, but fortunately didn't!

I'd have been in difficulties it he'd been a bigger breed - or one without horns - or started his attack from behind. Can't remember how far into the field we had got. I suppose I can be grateful that Sheila didn't start across the field first.
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
264% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Oh goodness! My son thinks sheep are evil. When he hiked the Coast to Coast twice, they kept glaring at him and following him around! They can be a tad aggressive. Glad you had the presence of mind to sort him out. Well done!
February 27th, 2025  
BeckyJo ace
That’s a bit unnerving, glad nobody got hurt!
February 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact