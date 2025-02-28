Sign up
Rydal Church
St Mary's - did pop in, but it wasn't my prime objective - may however be my best pic, what with the hide-and-seek sun.
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
2
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6873
photos
66
followers
30
following
Tags
church
,
rydal
Peter
ace
Lovely perspective, detail and colours beautifully captured Annie-Sue, Fav:)
February 28th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@pcoulson
thanks - was pleased with it :-)
February 28th, 2025
