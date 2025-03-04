Previous
first thing I saw by anniesue
Photo 970

first thing I saw

when I looked out of the window, rather than just opening the curtains ... sheep. And if there are sheep in the field at this time of year, then, yes ... lambs!
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Annie-Sue

narayani ace
What’s lovely view
March 5th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@narayani can't complain :-)
March 5th, 2025  
