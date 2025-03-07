Sign up
Photo 972
Just 17
there were some new lambs put in again today, but they hid behind a tree (well that's my story) - anyway Mrs 17 and the twins were visible from the upstairs window
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
1
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6917
photos
66
followers
30
following
266% complete
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Other things
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
7th March 2025 12:07pm
Tags
sheep
,
lamb
,
ewe
,
lambs
JackieR 🤓
ace
Nice bucholic scene
March 7th, 2025
