Starting from Scratch
Amazing for a set of people to believe a decrepit house should be restored and become am art gallery - and to plan and achieve it.
I first came across Helen Kapp as the Director of the Hepworth Gallery in Wakefield between 1951 and 1961. She pursued the same influential purchase policy there.
22nd March 2025
Other things
SM-A047F
22nd March 2025 1:55pm
development
collection
abbot hall
