Photo 983
some sunshine
came out and warmed the red sandstone arches of the entrance to the Chapter House and two libraries at Furness Abbey
Can't find a date but post 1123 and pre 1539
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
2
1
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. From Cumbria,...
7049
photos
65
followers
30
following
269% complete
4
2
1
Other things
COOLPIX L840
23rd March 2025 2:38pm
arches
sandstone
furness abbey
narayani
ace
Gorgeous stone work
March 24th, 2025
Barb
ace
Good pov!
March 24th, 2025
