some sunshine by anniesue
Photo 983

some sunshine

came out and warmed the red sandstone arches of the entrance to the Chapter House and two libraries at Furness Abbey

Can't find a date but post 1123 and pre 1539
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Annie-Sue

narayani ace
Gorgeous stone work
March 24th, 2025  
Barb ace
Good pov!
March 24th, 2025  
