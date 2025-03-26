Previous
getting rid of more books by anniesue
Photo 985

getting rid of more books

I don't cook any more

So I don't need one chocolate cookery book - let alone four.

I was going to say three, but ... I've just remembered another.

Do people use cookery books any more? Or prop their tablet on the stand instead?
26th March 2025

Annie-Sue

JackieR ace
I use my recipe books, but admit to searching BBC Food website quite often
March 26th, 2025  
