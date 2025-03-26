Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 985
getting rid of more books
I don't cook any more
So I don't need one chocolate cookery book - let alone four.
I was going to say three, but ... I've just remembered another.
Do people use cookery books any more? Or prop their tablet on the stand instead?
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7059
photos
65
followers
31
following
269% complete
View this month »
978
979
980
981
982
983
984
985
Latest from all albums
984
1375
1157
210
1376
985
1158
211
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Other things
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
26th March 2025 5:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
chocolate
JackieR
ace
I use my recipe books, but admit to searching BBC Food website quite often
March 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close