So .........

I thought I would take a picture of The Hoad (a white ex-lighthouse/monument on a hill above Ulverston) between these two hyacinths, in some sort of synergistic metaphor (I hadn't really given it THAT much thought - I was just "oh, yes, that's an idea!"



Obviously, as I'm writing a huge script, I thought wrong.



I can't even see the monument on the screen - in this case because it isn't there! - but even when I got my kneeeler out and brought the screen out from the back of the camera, I had to line the shot up and take it on trust. A thin white/grey thing against a grey sky is never going to be east - but it's a long way away and therefore indistinct - and I see no way, with the Bridge camera, to get anywhere near to the vision I had.