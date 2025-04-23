Previous
St George by anniesue
Photo 999

St George

classic post-WWI memorial window by Powell of Whitefriars

Lt John Lingard died at Gallipoli.

St George, here clad in white armour and chainmail shorts, tramples a red dragon.
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
273% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
They are beautiful windows
April 23rd, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@narayani I think I'm going to go back again without St George in mind and look properly at all of them
April 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact