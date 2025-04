Angle

this is the group from Furness Academy



The theme for the festival pieces was "Life through a Lens" - so a lot of it was about phones and social media.



There was a film about being a teenager - which I imagine will make them cringe if they look back at it when they are grown up - mostly it was about how school and home and homework and clubs/sports get in the way of friends and life - and how people don't understand.