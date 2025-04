the girl whose hands you can see on the right

was worried about the lamb under the wall - the greatest danger was her staying there and interfering with the mother getting on with the job.



Fortunately she went, and I went back to the car and was able to watch the progress of this very new family until the picture below.



I think this is actually the ewe I saw the farmer lamb just I was going for the talk - he 'swung' the lamb to clear its lungs. Born approx 1333hrs, this pic 1604hrs and the one with them both up, dry and nursing, 1622hrs.