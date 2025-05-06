Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1008
something else that's vigorous
this is my magnolia - the big root has broken through the surface of the lawn, so will have to be removed. The little one, I've just sawed through myself today.
Early on, I'd have been hesitant: there was real trepidation the first time we pruned it, but it has turned out very hardy, so whilst this is a very big root, I feel OK getting it done.
6th May 2025
6th May 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7246
photos
64
followers
30
following
276% complete
View this month »
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
1007
1008
Latest from all albums
1007
1182
638
241
1404
1008
639
1183
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Other things
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
6th May 2025 6:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
root
,
magnolia
narayani
ace
My magnolia got seriously burnt and died within a few months of planting it 🙁
May 6th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
sad!
May 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close