something else that's vigorous
something else that's vigorous

this is my magnolia - the big root has broken through the surface of the lawn, so will have to be removed. The little one, I've just sawed through myself today.

Early on, I'd have been hesitant: there was real trepidation the first time we pruned it, but it has turned out very hardy, so whilst this is a very big root, I feel OK getting it done.
6th May 2025

narayani
My magnolia got seriously burnt and died within a few months of planting it 🙁
May 6th, 2025  
Annie-Sue
@narayani sad!
May 7th, 2025  
