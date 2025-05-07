Previous
not even 9.00am by anniesue
Photo 1009

not even 9.00am

and they're all in the shade

- not true obviously - sheep have different tolerances ;-)

- don't know if I like this one - it could be more saturated
Photo Details

Barb ace
I like your composition of this, Annie-Sue! Lovely scene!
May 7th, 2025  
