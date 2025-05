turning white when fertilised

so no nectar left?



Anyway, it's a sign for the bees apparently!



Also, someone asked online if you could confuse forget-me-not and speedwell - which (apparently) you shouldn't be able to as forget-me-not has five petals an s'w 4.



I think I have two speedwells in my lawn and one of those two in my border. I need to let them flower so i can identify which varieties. They have such different leaves it seems odd that they belong to the same "genus".