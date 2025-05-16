Sign up
Previous
Photo 1013
dust
I couldn't see it when I was photoing it - and I can barely see it now.
I - immensely carefully - was weeding under the berberis.
I - equally carefully - was avoiding the clematis stem.
Thus - when I had freed the leading stem from the squitch and the cleavers - and fed it up through the plant ring before providing some additional support - it was obviously broken.
Truly, everything I touch turns to dust.
16th May 2025
16th May 25
4
0
narayani
ace
Oh no!
May 17th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Had to look up squitch, once I looked it up I think I’ve heard of it before.
May 17th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
I don't see how I can do things more delicately - but I need to find a way!
May 17th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@illinilass
that's what we always used to call it - thick, coarse grass, with persistent roots
May 17th, 2025
