dust by anniesue
Photo 1013

dust

I couldn't see it when I was photoing it - and I can barely see it now.

I - immensely carefully - was weeding under the berberis.

I - equally carefully - was avoiding the clematis stem.

Thus - when I had freed the leading stem from the squitch and the cleavers - and fed it up through the plant ring before providing some additional support - it was obviously broken.

Truly, everything I touch turns to dust.

16th May 2025 16th May 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
277% complete

View this month »

narayani ace
Oh no!
May 17th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Had to look up squitch, once I looked it up I think I’ve heard of it before.
May 17th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@narayani I don't see how I can do things more delicately - but I need to find a way!
May 17th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@illinilass that's what we always used to call it - thick, coarse grass, with persistent roots
May 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
