Previous
35! by anniesue
Photo 1014

35!

and thousands of aphids!!

I had real difficulty lining these up as they were so sticky with aphid sap
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
277% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
@rhoing
I pulled the petals off carefully and they all had a little stem
May 18th, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
@anniesue “Most field daisies have thirteen, twenty-one, or thirty-four petals, all Fibonacci numbers.” Most! You found a special one! :)
May 18th, 2025  
JackieR ace
But the question is......... does he love you or love you not?
May 18th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond odd number - so I'm in luck!
May 18th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@rhoing I'll dissect some of my own when they flower - bug-spraying them before I harvest! Or perhaps mine don't have aphids - I don't know: I've never looked so carefully as this! :-)
May 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact