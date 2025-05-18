Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1014
35!
and thousands of aphids!!
I had real difficulty lining these up as they were so sticky with aphid sap
18th May 2025
18th May 25
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7290
photos
66
followers
30
following
277% complete
View this month »
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
Latest from all albums
1013
1412
1192
649
246
650
1413
1014
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Other things
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
18th May 2025 8:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
petals
,
aphids
,
ox-eye daisy
Annie-Sue
ace
@rhoing
I pulled the petals off carefully and they all had a little stem
May 18th, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
@anniesue
“Most field daisies have thirteen, twenty-one, or thirty-four petals, all Fibonacci numbers.” Most! You found a special one! :)
May 18th, 2025
JackieR
ace
But the question is......... does he love you or love you not?
May 18th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
odd number - so I'm in luck!
May 18th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@rhoing
I'll dissect some of my own when they flower - bug-spraying them before I harvest! Or perhaps mine don't have aphids - I don't know: I've never looked so carefully as this! :-)
May 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
I pulled the petals off carefully and they all had a little stem