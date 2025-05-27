Sign up
Previous
Photo 1023
pre-broken
it came out of the packet like this - and anything so helpful deserves featuring
27th May 2025
27th May 25
0
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Album
Other things
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
27th May 2025 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sheep
,
biscuit
,
teatowel
,
rich tea
,
mayhalf-2025
