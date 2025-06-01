Sign up
Photo 1026
yellow and black ladybird
apparently there are 14 and 22 spot varieties - but the spots here aren't very distinct
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Other things
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
1st June 2025 6:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ladybird
Corinne C
ace
A delightful capture
June 1st, 2025
narayani
ace
Very sweet. 22 spots on something that small!
June 2nd, 2025
GaryW
Great find!
June 2nd, 2025
