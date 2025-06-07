Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1029
nearly a disaster
so early in the process.
I thought I had burned out the motor of my shredder. It says max 6 sheets: mostly I was giving it three. This was five and it ground to a halt.
Unplugged. Left for a while. Removed as much paper as I could. Turned it back on ...
And it did fire up and spit out some bits, so hopefully, tomorrow, I can settle down to another session.
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7381
photos
65
followers
29
following
281% complete
View this month »
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
Latest from all albums
1427
1028
693
664
1428
665
1029
1429
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
Other things
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
7th June 2025 9:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shredding
Dorothy
ace
Good for you!
June 8th, 2025
GaryW
Our shredder will stop when it "over heats", but turning it off and waiting always brings it back to life!
June 8th, 2025
narayani
ace
I find ripping quite therapeutic (don’t have a shredder)
June 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close