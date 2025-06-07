Previous
nearly a disaster by anniesue
nearly a disaster

so early in the process.

I thought I had burned out the motor of my shredder. It says max 6 sheets: mostly I was giving it three. This was five and it ground to a halt.

Unplugged. Left for a while. Removed as much paper as I could. Turned it back on ...

And it did fire up and spit out some bits, so hopefully, tomorrow, I can settle down to another session.
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Dorothy ace
Good for you!
June 8th, 2025  
GaryW
Our shredder will stop when it "over heats", but turning it off and waiting always brings it back to life!
June 8th, 2025  
narayani ace
I find ripping quite therapeutic (don’t have a shredder)
June 8th, 2025  
