Photo 1031
Duck!
went to the Antiques Emporium to see what all the different alcove/cabinet holders stock - to see whether it's worth taking any of my stuff down to see whether any of them wants it.
I'd have to say it's probably not worth it: I saw lots of good glassware eg six sherry glasses for £7 - so I might as well just take it to the charity shop.
Duck because it's my friend's birthday and she likes ducks - so I whatsapped her an e-card.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Handsome duck
June 9th, 2025
