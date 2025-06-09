Duck!

went to the Antiques Emporium to see what all the different alcove/cabinet holders stock - to see whether it's worth taking any of my stuff down to see whether any of them wants it.



I'd have to say it's probably not worth it: I saw lots of good glassware eg six sherry glasses for £7 - so I might as well just take it to the charity shop.



Duck because it's my friend's birthday and she likes ducks - so I whatsapped her an e-card.



