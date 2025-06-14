Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1034
not clusters of tiny eggs
but female aphids and their female young which they have reproduced asexually
Anyway ... gone now
ALSO that reminds me, I've got lupin aphids on my lupins - better sort that out
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7405
photos
65
followers
30
following
283% complete
View this month »
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
Latest from all albums
571
669
1033
1433
670
1434
1034
671
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Other things
Camera
FinePix S1000fd
Taken
14th June 2025 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
aphids
,
columbines
,
i thought they were sawflies
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close