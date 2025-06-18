Sign up
Photo 1037
resonant
I feel I am the curator of "things"
but for who/ what purpose/ why
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Tags
book
,
cleaning
,
words
,
page
,
clearing
,
sorting
