Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1039
Don't tease!
Needed a new silver-leafed plant. Had hoped for a lambs' ears, but settled for this lychnis.
I hope it settles and grows on.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7424
photos
65
followers
30
following
284% complete
View this month »
1032
1033
1034
1035
1036
1037
1038
1039
Latest from all albums
696
1037
675
1438
1204
1038
1439
1039
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Other things
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
21st June 2025 7:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
pot
,
roots
,
lychnis
,
root-bound
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close