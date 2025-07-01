Previous
blackcurrant on rye by anniesue
Photo 1043

blackcurrant on rye

my friend brought just a small tub of blackcurrants

I stewed them with plenty of sugar then had them with a slice of rye bread and vanilla ice cream

It worked!
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Annie-Sue

Babs ace
Looks delicious.
July 2nd, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
Yum!
July 2nd, 2025  
