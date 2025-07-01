Sign up
Previous
Photo 1043
blackcurrant on rye
my friend brought just a small tub of blackcurrants
I stewed them with plenty of sugar then had them with a slice of rye bread and vanilla ice cream
It worked!
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
2
1
Tags
icecream
,
dessert
,
blackcurrants
,
rye bread
Babs
ace
Looks delicious.
July 2nd, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
Yum!
July 2nd, 2025
