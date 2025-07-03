Sign up
Previous
Photo 1044
The Gooseberry Thief
nicked off with my neighbour's gooseberries!
Gave him half a crumble in return. Not the best crumble I've ever made - I seem to have forgotten how - and couldn't find a recipe I recognised as having used before.
There are more gooseberries, so I will have another go. And I might even get a third batch for the freezer!!
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
2
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7457
photos
65
followers
27
following
286% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Other things
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
crumble
,
gooseberries
,
gooseberry crumble
Corinne C
ace
A fun collage
July 3rd, 2025
Babs
ace
It still looks delicious to me. I haven't made crumble for ages.
July 3rd, 2025
