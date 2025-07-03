Previous
The Gooseberry Thief by anniesue
Photo 1044

The Gooseberry Thief

nicked off with my neighbour's gooseberries!

Gave him half a crumble in return. Not the best crumble I've ever made - I seem to have forgotten how - and couldn't find a recipe I recognised as having used before.

There are more gooseberries, so I will have another go. And I might even get a third batch for the freezer!!
