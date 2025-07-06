Sign up
Photo 1047
I haven't got one of ...
Oh! ... those buttons
Paper manual has no index.
Online manual confidently tells me to look at page 69.
Paper manual stops at page 67.
Online manual has a big arrow pointing to a button I completely failed to see!!
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
4
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
7473
photos
65
followers
27
following
286% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
Other things
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
6th July 2025 11:40am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
camera
,
button
,
fuji
,
continuous
,
finepux
,
s1000fd
Lesley
ace
Haha, that kind of thing drives me batty. Glad you got it sorted.
July 6th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@tinley23
now I just have to take the photos!!!
July 6th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Oh how I larfed!!
July 6th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
right up until the last moment I was confident they were lying to me!!!
July 6th, 2025
