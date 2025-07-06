I haven't got one of ...

Previous
Oh! ... those buttons

Paper manual has no index.
Online manual confidently tells me to look at page 69.
Paper manual stops at page 67.
Online manual has a big arrow pointing to a button I completely failed to see!!
Lesley ace
Haha, that kind of thing drives me batty. Glad you got it sorted.
July 6th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@tinley23 now I just have to take the photos!!!
July 6th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Oh how I larfed!!
July 6th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond right up until the last moment I was confident they were lying to me!!!
July 6th, 2025  
