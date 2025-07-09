Sign up
Photo 1049
I need me another heuchera!
somebody referred to it as "coral bells" recently - I've never heard that before - but then heuchera itself was a very late addition to my plant awareness
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
2
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7484
photos
65
followers
24
following
287% complete
View this month »
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Other things
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
9th July 2025 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
absolutely
,
heuchera
narayani
ace
Very cool!
July 9th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
I also know them as both. The “bells” aren’t much so I tend to think of it as heuchera. Makes for a pretty picture.
July 9th, 2025
