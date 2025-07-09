Previous
I need me another heuchera! by anniesue
somebody referred to it as "coral bells" recently - I've never heard that before - but then heuchera itself was a very late addition to my plant awareness
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

narayani ace
Very cool!
July 9th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
I also know them as both. The “bells” aren’t much so I tend to think of it as heuchera. Makes for a pretty picture.
July 9th, 2025  
