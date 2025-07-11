limited choice of shots today

my phone is charging, because it was down to 16%

-

and a lot of my Nikon pics are sideways.



This was one of about 17 old pots of paint, varnish, grout, tile adhesive and coving adhesive that went today.



No passing them on - they've been in the garage for years - and in the kitchen cupboard for years before that.



At least one of them came up from Stafford with me: the one I made my filing cabinet look like woodgrain with.



(I will be able to get to my filing cabinet soon. It will be interesting to see what is in it - because some of the things I thought were in it I found in a box today.